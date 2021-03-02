Editor's note: This article has been update to reflect that online and virtual classes will continue as scheduled on Wednesday, March 3.

Millersville University experienced an “external attack” on its computer network Sunday, a university spokeswoman confirmed and President Daniel Wubah announced in an email to the campus community Tuesday afternoon, causing massive confusion among students, faculty and staff and at least two days of canceled classes.

Not much is known of the attack, which impacted all 7,500 students and 1,000 faculty and staff, or its origin, but university information technology professionals are working “around the clock” with global security and network experts to learn more, Wubah said in his email.

Personally identifiable information, which has been encrypted on the university’s system since 2019, “to the best of our knowledge” has not been compromised, he said.

“What they’re telling our people is we might find out this afternoon exactly what the attack was or it could be months or years,” Millersville spokeswoman Janet Kacskos said.

Zoom; university email; D2L, the learning management system; Max, the information system where students pay bills and more; and on-campus internet is, for the most part, back online, Kacskos said.

Kacskos asked for patience as the university digs further. Patience, however, was in short supply Tuesday morning.

On Monday night, the university announced both in-person and remote classes were canceled for the second day in a row Tuesday. But at 5:45 a.m., it reversed that decision and announced remote classes were back in session.

“They uncanceled canceled class,” junior early childhood education major Miranda Shoop said.

Fortunately, Shoop woke up in time to catch the announcement. Her teachers, who were equally dumbfounded, she said, still canceled class. One of Shoop’s friends only found out classes were back on because her mom called her to let her know. Others weren’t so lucky.

Shoop was one of the many who commented on the university’s social media page in frustration over the abrupt reversal.

“This is extremely unprofessional and really shows a lack of respect for the student body,” one commenter said.

“MU, you have to do better,” another said.

Others said they still lacked internet access on campus.

After the backlash, University Provost and Chief Academic Officer Vilas Prabhu addressed the decision in an email to students and faculty. In the email, sent just before 10 a.m., he said faculty could choose not to hold remote classes and asked professors to be flexible with attendance and make-up policies if they did hold class.

“After receiving feedback from students and faculty, we realize that this late reversal likely caused logistical issues for individuals who made alternative plans following the class cancellation announcement last night,” Prabhu’s email stated. “We apologize for any inconvenience and confusion this may have caused.”

Online and virtual classes will continue as scheduled on Wednesday, March 3, the school announced Tuesday evening.

For Wednesday, March 3, online/virtual classes will continue as scheduled. Check email/website for info on face-to-face classes. — Millersville University (@millersvilleu) March 2, 2021