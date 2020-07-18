A person was arrested after police found explosive devices in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Warwick Township on Friday morning, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

The vehicle was pulled over near Pine Hill and Clay roads just before 9 a.m., police said.

A patrol officer found “several devices and associated paraphernalia and other weapons,” during the traffic stop, police said.

The items were secured and police called the Pennsylvania State Police special response team to make sure the devices were safe and to figure out the capabilities of the devices, police said in a release.

The person’s name is not being released at this time, police said, and there were no charging dockets found in online court records. But police said the person is in Lancaster County Prison “awaiting further legal process.”

