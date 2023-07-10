Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, July 3, and Sunday, July 9.

1. The Corn Wagon is back for the 2023 sweet corn season

Good news for sweet corn fans in Lancaster County: the Corn Wagon is back and open for business for the 2023 season.

The popular roadside produce stand owned by the Brenneman family soft-opened on Saturday and kicks off sweet corn season today just in time for July 4 barbecues.

2. Lancaster County man gets car, house, cash back in deal with state AG's office

Auto mechanic Joshua Barrows was in a Lancaster County courtroom Wednesday, about to represent himself at trial against a lawyer from the state Attorney General’s office.

At stake was cash, his house, two Audis and a BMW and other property — all valued at well over a quarter-million dollars. The Pennsylvania State Police seized them following a 2016 raid of Barrows’ apartment.

For nearly seven years, the state said it should keep the money and property. It was the fruit of selling marijuana, according to the government.

Barrows was unprepared when the proceedings started Wednesday morning. The 44-year-old Lancaster Township resident told Judge Leonard Brown that he “accidentally, stupidly, left my files at home.”

Brown told Barrows he wasn’t going to delay the case and suggested Barrows and Deputy Attorney General Andrew Jarbola try to work something out.

The AG’s office had wanted to seize Barrows’ cash and property through civil forfeiture, a process that allows the government to seize assets connected to or acquired through criminal activity.

But the Attorney General’s office had a problem.

3. Neighbors evacuated after building explosion in Rapho Twp.

The public works building next to the Rapho Township municipal building on Colebrook Road exploded Wednesday morning after a reported gas leak.

Dozens of houses nearby were evacuated, and the 900 block of Colebrook Road was shut down, but no injuries have been reported.

A propane leak in the public works building, where the township houses its trucks and equipment, was reported around 5:30 a.m., and the building exploded soon after firefighters arrived, according to a dispatcher from Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

4. 45-minute wait for cheap gas? Ephrata Sheetz customers talk about their experience

At 1:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July, the line outside the Sheetz at 891 E. Main St. in Ephrata stretched more than a block down Route 322.

The station's $1.77 gas deal had sparked waits that visitors estimated were from 20 to 45 minutes -- and most of those interviewed said it was worth it.

“Everybody’s coming here,” said MJ Diaz, as her family filled up on their way home to Bethlehem.

Diaz said her family had gathered in Stewartstown, southern York County, over the weekend. Her sister posted a picture on social media of the gas deal on her way home at 9 a.m., sending many of the other family members out in search of cheap gas. Diaz said she’d waited 20 minutes in Ephrata and found it worth it.

5. Scenes of the Rapho Twp. building explosion [photos]

In the aftermath of the explosion at the Rapho Township public works building, LNP | LancasterOnline compiled a collection of pictures from the scene and surrounding area, both from readers and staff photographers.