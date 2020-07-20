Sometimes, it’s the little things that bring one down.

Like an out-of-date inspection sticker.

That’s what attracted the attention of a Northern Lancaster County Regional police officer to a Warwick Township man they say was driving while intoxicated and with a homemade bomb, a switchblade and drugs in his car Friday morning.

Alex Michael Conlin, 25, of 902 Pine Hill Road, is charged with possessing illegal weapons, methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, a marijuana pipe and driving without valid inspection. He was being held Monday in Lancaster County Prison unable to post $10,000 bail. Court records did not list an attorney for him Monday afternoon.

According to charging documents, Officer Corey Twaddell saw Conlin driving his 2003 Honda Civic with an inspection that expired in September 2018 on Rothsville Road and turned around and stopped him near Pine Hill and Clay Roads — less than a mile from Conlin’s home.

Conlin lit a cigarette and appeared nervous, and his face twitched when Twaddell talked with him, the documents said.

Conlin refused to allow Twaddell to search the car, the documents said, but he agreed to a field sobriety test, which he failed.

He was then taken to the Lititz police station, where another officer determined Conlin was under the influence of multiple substances., police said. Conlin also refused a blood test, they said.

A police dog was brought in for a search of the car. Police found a electronic stun gun, a knife with spikes, and a bundle of explosives, a small bag of meth, a marijuana pipe and a small amount of marijuana, police said. The investigation is continuing.