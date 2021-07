PennDOT will be conducting emergency pavement patching Friday morning on Route 222, which is expected to cause lane restrictions and travel delays in both directions.

The work is scheduled to be done between 9 a.m. and noon, PennDOT said in a press release.

The pavement patching will be on Route 222 between Brownstown and Ephrata.

PennDOT reminded drivers to slow down for work zones.

Updates on roadway conditions can be found at 511pa.com.