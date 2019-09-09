Late summer heat is set to return to Lancaster County by midweek.
A surge of warm air is predicted from an area of high pressure, according to AccuWeather.
Expect a high in the mid-70s today, a high near 80 on Tuesday and then a high in the upper 80s Wednesday, the National Weather Service forecasts.
Normal highs during the second week of September in Lancaster County are around 80 degrees, according to records from Millersville University's Weather Information Center.
By Friday temperatures should settle to the low 80s and remain there through the weekend.
Look for chances of showers throughout the week. Today there's a 20% chance of isolated showers in the evening and overnight, according to the weather service.