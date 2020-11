Replacement of a railroad crossing is closing busy Rohrerstown Road today and Tuesday between Route 30 and Marietta Avenue in East Hempfield Township.

PennDOT has a signed detour in place.

Northbound Rohrerstown Road (Route 741) traffic is asked to follow the detour, using Marietta Avenue (Route 23), Chestnut Street, Route 222, Harrisburg Pike and Route 30.

Southbound traffic on Rohrerstown Road is asked to follow the signed detour using Route 30, Harrisburg Pike, Walnut Street and Route 23.