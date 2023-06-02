The exit connecting southbound Route 222 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike in East Cocalico Township will be closed tonight for a paving project.

The ramps at the Colonel Howard Boulevard exit (Route 272/Denver/Pennsylvania Turnpike) of Route 222 south are set to be repaved between 8 p.m. tonight and 6 a.m. tomorrow.

The ramps for Route 222 north will remain open.

According to the state Department of Transportation, drivers on southbound 222 should use the Route 322 exit, bear left, and use northbound 222 to reach the Col. Howard Boulevard exit.

Drivers on Colonel Howard Boulevard should take Route 222 north to the Adamstown/Knauers exit, and turn left onto Route 568 to reach southbound Route 222.

The work is part of a $8.5 million project to repave Route 222 between Lausch Road and the Berks County line, including the ramps at the Colonel Howard Boulevard exit. New Enterprise Stone and Lime of Bedford County is the contractor.