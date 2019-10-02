Every Friday, we release the list of the latest Lancaster County restaurant inspections.

The Pennsylvania, Department of Agriculture, 866-366-3723, uses a risk-based inspection reporting process for restaurants and other food handlers.

Here is a complete list of all restaurant inspections from September.

September 6:

An excerpt from Sept. 6: "A wiping cloth is being used as a stopper in rinse compartment of three-bay sink, rather than an approved stopper. Employee bathroom and one public restroom are excessively dirty. Aprons stored in this room and there are no paper towels; however, there is a bottle of soap."

September 13:

An excerpt from Sept. 13: "In the meat case, raw chicken stored above beef, rabbit and pork. Raw shell eggs stored above sauce and ready-to-eat food in the small cooler. Food utensils stored in a container of water that is not maintained at 135 F. Prepackaged vegetables, fruit, dried fruits, cooked food to-go not sold in 24 hours, and assorted meat are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight and distributed-by statement."

September 20:

An excerpt from Sept. 20: "Food handler scratching face and needed to be prompted to wash hands before returning to working vegetables. Some frozen foods are being stored in takeout bags."

September 27:

An excerpt from Sept. 27: "Cardboard, which is not cleanable, being used to line the shelves in the walk-in cooler. Metal slivers on the gears of the can opener and on the can opener blade, posing possible physical contamination of food. A slimy residue inside the soda nozzles at both stations."