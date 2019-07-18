The National Weather Service in State College has issued an excessive heat watch for Lancaster County starting Friday and extending through Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to be in the upper-90s this weekend, with a high heat index and high humidity.

Thursday's high will be 87, dipping back into the low-70s tonight.

Dangerous heat will impact the region Friday through Sunday. Severe heat-related illnesses and deaths are preventable! Review these common sense tips and plan to put them into action as the heat builds Friday through Sunday. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/4VyQDWr4bx — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) July 18, 2019

Temps will pick up on Friday and stay around the high-90s throuhout the weekend, though it will feel hotter with a high heat index.

According to the National Weather Service, this weekend's heat index will be between 100 and 110.

"The highest values will be in the afternoon," NWS said in the watch. "But overnight low temperatures will also be very warm and the air oppressively muggy."

The heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor exposure, NWS warns.