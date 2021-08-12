An excessive heat warning was issued for Lancaster County beginning this afternoon, as temperatures are expected to rise into the mid-90s and register a heat-index value as high as 107, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

The warning begins at noon and is in effect until 7 p.m., according to NWS. Another one is already issued for Friday.

"Dangerously hot conditions" are also in the forecast today and tomorrow in much of central Pennsylvania. Other cities that are under the warning include York, Harrisburg, Lebanon, Gettysburg and York.

"Excessive heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses," NWS said in the warning. "Particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities."

Today's high is expected to be near 96, with a 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms later in the evening, according to NWS. Humidity is around 90%.

Friday is much the same, with temperatures predicted to be in the mid-90s and a 50% chance of thunderstorms later in the afternoon and early evening.

HEAT PEAKS TODAY:Another excessive heat warning is in place through this evening as highs will likely reach the upper 90s this afternoon with triple-digit heat index values. It is going to feel quite brutal today. Stay indoors if you can and stay hydrated. #27Weather #PAwx pic.twitter.com/ipuyiUvxfO — Brett Thackara (@BrettThackABC27) August 12, 2021