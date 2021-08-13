Lancaster County is again under an excessive heat warning Friday, with temperatures forecast to be in the mid-90s and storms on tap for this evening.

It is at least the third excessive heat warning this week for Lancaster and surrounding counties.

The excessive heat warning is in effect from noon today until 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Lebanon, Dauphin, York and Adams counties are also under an excessive heat warning.

"Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 106 expected," NWS said in the warning.

The heat index is what the temperature feels like, including the humidity, according to NWS.

Friday will be a high near 96 with 87% humidity, NWS said. There's a 50% chance of rain and thunderstorms tonight.

"The heat may be life-threatening to the elderly and those in poor health, due to prolonged exposure without air conditioning," NWS said in the excessive heat warning.

Temperatures will drop into the 70s tonight, with a low around 72.

NWS said in a tweet that Friday will be the last day of triple-digit heat indices and excessive heat risk across the south-central part of the state.

The strongest storms this evening could "accompanied by a marginal wind-damage threat," NWS said Friday morning.

Heat ➕ humidity will fuel scattered t-storms again this afternoon. Strongest storms could be accompanied by a marginal wind-damage threat. 💨Initial @NWSSPC categorical outlook/risk level 1 out of 5. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/jE1l1N4AaA — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) August 13, 2021

Weekend temperatures will drop into the 80s, with Saturday expected to be a high near 85 and Sunday forecast to be 83.

There's a slight chance of showers before noon on Saturday and thunderstorms later in the afternoon, NWS said.

Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny.