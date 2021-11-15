Jessica Lopez has been accused of multiple crimes over the past dozen years.

Drug dealing and possession. Theft. Harassment. Fighting. Assault. She has convictions for all.

Among the most serious crimes the Lancaster woman has been convicted of was for attacking two Lancaster police officers in 2009.

At her sentencing, she admitted kicking one and hitting another with a belt. She also spit on both. The officers were investigating after she smashed up a man’s car, which she also admitted, saying she flipped out after finding out he had cheated on her.

Today, Lopez, 33, gets to play the role of the accuser.

That’s when her civil rights trial is scheduled to begin against Lancaster police Lt. Nathan Nickel in the federal courthouse in Philadelphia. Lopez accuses Nickel of using excessive force when he arrested her four years ago following a traffic stop.

The case is notable in part because of who Lopez is.

She made a name for herself as an outspoken critic of police locally during 2020’s protests following the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd and the Lancaster police shooting death of Ricardo Muñoz. She was arrested twice during protests and is awaiting trial on those charges. She’s also a committeewoman for the Lancaster City Democratic Committee.

The case is also notable in that it’s going to trial, at all.

Such trials rare

LNP | LancasterOnline archives going back 20 years show no other excessive force case going to trial. Around 30 such cases settled with no admission of wrongdoing by the city in the past 16 years.

Whether to settle is often heavily influenced by the city’s insurance carrier and is generally based on weighing litigation costs, Patrick Hopkins, the city’s business administrator, previously told LNP.

Mayor Danene Sorace declined comment for this article; the city has a longstanding policy of not commenting on litigation.

Nickel said only, “I’m looking forward to this finally going to court.”

Lopez’s attorneys have not responded to messages seeking comment, and Lopez could not be reached.

Mechanicsburg attorney Devon M. Jacob is a former police officer who defended police and municipalities for a decade before switching to representing plaintiffs. He was part of the legal team that represented George Floyd’s family.

Fewer than two percent of cases claiming civil rights violations reach a jury, Jacob said.

“Each case is looked at individually. In this situation there could be many things that are motivating the litigation strategy,” Jacob said. “On the one hand, you could say the defendants believe they have a strong case and they don't want to settle. On the other hand, you have an outspoken critic of the city's law enforcement … and to settle with a person of that nature would undermine the morale of the officers.”

And, Jacob said, by not settling and putting the case before a jury -- even if the claim may have merit -- could discourage others from suing.

Lopez is seeking more than $75,000, plus punitive damages.

The accusation

Lopez sued the city and Nickel in October 2019.

She claimed Nickel groped her breasts on the pretext of searching for drugs and hurt her arm after a Nov.8, 2017, traffic stop in the city’s Southwest neighborhood, about a mile from the police station. She was a passenger in the vehicle.

Nickel denied the claims in court filings.

The city was dropped as a defendant in September 2020. That means the case is only against Nickel. The city is paying for his defense under its police union contract.

In August, U.S. District Judge Karen Marston dismissed the sexual assault claim.

She wrote, “There is no evidence (Nickel) intended to sexually gratify himself by searching Lopez … no reasonable jury could find that Nickel committed indecent assault when he searched Lopez.”

The only issue for the jury to decide is whether Nickel used excessive force.

Lopez claimed Nickel caused fingerprint marks and bruising while he and other officers pushed her against a police car and he handcuffed her.

“Although Lopez’s injuries were minor, there does not appear to have been much justification for any use of force, especially given that it is unclear what crime Lopez had committed at the time she was placed in handcuffs,” Marston wrote in her August ruling.

The refutation

Nickel testified during a deposition that he smelled marijuana on Lopez. He said she refused to surrender it, so he arrested her and put her in his patrol car.

Had Lopez cooperated and handed over the marijuana, things probably would have ended there without charges, Nickel testified.

As he drove her to the station, he testified he could see in the rearview mirror that Lopez was acting strangely. He stopped in front of the station to investigate. He found cocaine all over her front and lap; as a result, she was charged with drug possession.

Lopez filed a formal complaint about the arrest. Police interviewed her and conducted an internal investigation, ultimately clearing Nickel. She offered to withdraw her complaint if police dropped drug charges, the city’s attorneys wrote in a court filing.

Police "refused (Lopez's) attempt to extort," the lawyers wrote.

Lopez pleaded guilty in March 2018 to drug possession, evidence tampering and disorderly conduct. She served about the minimum of a six to 23 months prison sentence.

However, Marston is not allowing that as evidence, nor the cocaine and marijuana being found in the back of the patrol car, ruling that it would be prejudicial to Lopez. But Marston will allow Nickel to enter into evidence dash cam footage from the arrest to show that her moving around in the rear seat is what caused the red marks to her wrist.