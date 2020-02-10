A Lancaster city man who claims a city police officer used excessive force on him in June 2018 didn't show in court Monday for the first day of his federal civil rights trial.

That means Sean D. Williams' federal civil rights case has been continued. A new trial date hasn't been set as of Monday afternoon.

Williams' attorney declined comment, citing confidentiality. Lancaster police Chief Jarrad Berkihiser confirmed Williams wasn't in court.

Williams, 29, is seeking more than $75,000 in his federal lawsuit against the officer, Philip Bernot.

Jury selection was to start Monday morning in Philadelphia.

After a video of the June 28, 2018, incident in which Bernot shocked Williams with a Taser went viral, city leadership began evaluating its community and police relations. Bernot was sitting, unarmed, on a curb when he was shocked. He has said he was responding to conflicting commands from officers.

He initially sued the city, Bernot both in his capacity as a police officer and individually on grounds that police failed to provide adequate medical care and that Williams, who is African-American, had been racially profiled. Those claims were dropped last year and only a claim of excessive use of force remained.

Last week, Magistrate Judge Henry S. Perkin dismissed that claim against the city and police department, leaving only Williams' count against Bernot as a private individual. The city is covering Bernot’s legal costs under its labor contract with police.

A revamped use of force policy is now in place, and a group has been working on improving police-community relations. Though Bernot had been following the old policy, his actions wouldn't be allowed under the new policy.

The group meeting on police-community relations meets Monday, Feb. 10, at Crispus Attucks Community Center, 407 Howard Ave. and Feb. 20 at Bright Side Opportunities Center, 515 Hershey Ave. Both are planned from 6 to 7:30 p.m.