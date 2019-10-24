“Excellent fall scenery” has reached Lancaster County, according to a state report that singles out game lands near Brickerville.
While the report says Lancaster County is still about a week away from peak foliage, it points to the town in Elizabeth Township as well as nearby Mount Gretna and Berks County.
The report from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Bureau of Forestry covers the seven-day period from Oct. 17-23.
“Sustained seasonable to below-average temperatures continue to assist the transition to fall colors throughout the state,” according to the report.
The report says peak conditions range from the eastern Allegheny Plateau eastward to the southern Pocono region, including major parts of the eastern and southcentral Appalachians.
“Fall color should be prime throughout much of the commonwealth this week, but next week appears promising as well,” the report states.
Tourism site smokymountains.com’s nationwide fall foliage interactive map shows Lancaster County hitting peak foliage beginning Saturday.