A former Tait Towers executive claims in a sexual discrimination lawsuit that she was called a “bitch” for being assertive, was warned by a female executive of a company culture “toxic toward women” and was humiliated by a rumor that she got her job by having sex with the CEO.

Mia Tinari, who was global head of marketing and communications at the world’s largest live-event staging company, made the claims in a lawsuit filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Company leaders at the Lititz-based company did nothing to investigate her claims or stop the discrimination, the suit said.

Tinari, who listed Philadelphia and Los Angeles residences, is seeking more than $75,000 in lost earnings and compensation for pain and suffering. No employees are listed by name as defendants, just the company.

A company spokesperson said in an email Friday, “We dispute these allegations made by a former employee and intend to vigorously uphold our position. We have no further comment at this time.”

Kevin Console, Tinari’s attorney, declined comment Friday.

‘All-boys club’

Tinari claims she was passed over for promotions because she is a woman and was ultimately fired for complaining about the discrimination.

Tinari was furloughed at the beginning of the pandemic, but ultimately terminated, the suit said. The suit said Tinari and a male who complained about racial discrimination were the only two furloughed out of 20 executives.

Tait “terminated my employment because of my sex and/or my sex discrimination complaints,” Tinari said in the suit.

Tinari, who was hired in 2015, said in the suit a female human resources executive “warned me of the sexist culture at (Tait) and told me not to accept the men assigning me secretarial or administrative duties.”

And, Tinari said, female human resources executives told her when she was hired she had to stand up against the “all-boys club” and that the company’s culture was toxic toward women.

Her suit alleges that male senior leadership employees regularly went to strip clubs and came to work late the following day.

“Male employees repeatedly commented on (Tinari’s) physical appearance and the physical appearance of other females,” the suit said.

Tinari said in the suit that a male executive asked her if she “ever felt uncomfortable at work because of how she looked. When (she) asked him what he meant, he said, because (she) was ‘pretty.’”

The executive also told another official that he was concerned Tinari “was too pretty for clients and some employees to speak with,” the suit said. That executive also repeatedly massaged Tinari’s shoulders, back and arms during meetings with him, despite her telling him to stop.

The suit said male employees “routinely referred to women as ‘bitches’ or ‘weak.’”

Samuel Brown III, the man Tinari’s suit said complained about racial discrimination at Tait, filed a racial discrimination suit against the company in October 2021 in the same court. The case is proceeding.

Tait, which partners with concert rehearsal and production firm Rock Lititz, has worked with many major music acts, including Aerosmith, Backstreet Boys, Queen, Phish and Lady Gaga.