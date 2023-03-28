Former McCaskey High School English teacher Christy Smith told a Lancaster County judge Monday that the School District of Lancaster “did a lot in their investigation” of whether she was having an improper sexual relationship with a 15-year-old male student in 2008.

Smith said she was “retrained” on sexual harassment, counseled and told to keep her distance from the student. She said a principal visited her classroom daily throughout the investigation to make sure she followed appropriate boundaries.

But despite the district’s investigation, their relationship was not discovered until Lancaster city police investigated and charged her with sex crimes. Smith and the student had denied to the district that anything improper was going on.

“Without an allegation, (the district) couldn’t just fire me without something there,” Smith told Judge Thomas Sponaugle, attempting to convince the court to drop a lawsuit filed by the victim against the school district and several former district employees, including herself.

Smith was convicted of five crimes, including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and statutory sexual assault, for the sexual relationship she had with the sophomore.

Smith, 44, is serving a 14-to-28-year sentence at State Correctional Institute Cambridge Springs in Crawford County. She made her argument by video.

Smith also said the former student has provided no evidence he suffered permanent damage, which is one of the claims he made in the lawsuit. The suit does not specify how money much he is seeking.

Sharon O’Donnell, attorney for the school district, argued the district investigated Smith based on a concern raised by the student’s grandmother, but found nothing. The student was raised by his grandmother.

Smith and the student were “working very hard … to thwart the truth” of the relationship, which is why nothing substantial was found, O’Donnell said.

O’Donnell said the district had no evidence of abuse beyond her “overly familiar manner of treating students,” such as sharing food with them and hugging them. And the district had told Smith to stop that behavior.

O’Donnell said the district’s four-month investigation showed it was not deliberately indifferent to the suspicion raised.

John May, an attorney for the former student, argued the district had evidence of Smith’s abuse, citing Smith’s writings in the former student’s journal.

“The writing was on the wall, and the writing was in the journal,” May said.

“Sinister speculation of things better left unsaid, undone, unthought, beyond decent, beyond the allowed, yet that smile that slides smoothly, slyly across his face is so sinfully sweet,” May quoted from the journal. And: “If only answers could be explored leaving a cocky grin of my own, that would ignite a tone and sending a torturous revenge, justly deserved, overly enjoyed, in this dance – game, we both know we can never win.”

Smith argued her writings were metaphorical, and therefore, the district couldn’t have known what prompted them.

Besides the district and Smith, other defendants are Dwight Nolt, a former McCaskey principal who was in charge of the school’s investigation in 2009, Dan Casillo, who was the student’s emotional-support teacher, and Pedro Rivera, who was superintendent.

At the conclusion of the hearing, Sponaugle dismissed Rivera, who was relatively new to the district and wasn’t involved in the investigation.

Sponaugle did not indicate when he would rule on whether to dismiss the suit.