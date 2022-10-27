A former Manor Township police officer who claimed the township and its former chief conspired to force her to retire, and then demoted her when she wouldn’t agree, was paid $27,500 in an out-of-court settlement.

LNP | LancasterOnline obtained the information through a Right-to-Know Law request.

Township Manager Ryan Strohecker said the settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing by either side, but a decision made by its insurer, Travelers. The township’s deductible is $1,000.

Carolyn Gundel sued the township and then-chief Todd Graeff in March 2021 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Online court records show the case was officially dismissed Oct. 13.

Gundel, who retired earlier this year, said when asked for comment Thursday, “It was a privilege to serve the residents of Manor Township for 25 years, and I am enjoying my retirement.”

Strohecker said earlier this month that the suit had nothing to do with Graeff’s Oct. 3 firing. An August filing indicates Graeff was voluntarily dismissed as a defendant in Gundel’s suit by all parties.

On Oct. 13, the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department in Monroe County charged Graeff, 56, of Bernville, Berks County, with one count of indecent assault.

According to charging documents, Graeff grabbed a female police officer’s breasts on a waterslide during a police chiefs conference at a Poconos resort this summer.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 1.