Manor Township’s former police chief, Todd Graeff, is under investigation for an accusation of indecent assault that allegedly occurred in in the Poconos this past summer.

Pocono Mountain Regional Police Chief Chris Wagner confirmed the investigation on Monday, but did not elaborate on details. Any decision on charges would be up to the district attorney in Monroe County, he said.

The alleged assault occurred July 25 and was reported August 18, Wagner said.

A telephone message left on a phone number listed for a Todd Graeff of Bernsville, Berks County, was not immediately returned Monday. The manager for Manor Township did not respond to a request for comment.

The township board of supervisors voted unanimously to fire Graeff after a half-hour executive session last Monday (Oct. 3)

Graeff, who was hired as chief in 2007, was placed on leave in September for reasons the township didn’t disclose. His salary was $111,706.

Graeff, who grew up in Bernville, northwest of Reading, previously served as a lieutenant in Berks County's Muhlenberg Township. He decided to go into law enforcement, he told LNP | LancasterOnline at the time, while serving in the U.S. Army in his early 20s.