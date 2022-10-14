Manor Township’s former police chief, Todd Graeff, was charged with indecent assault on Thursday, stemming from a complaint that he inappropriately touched a person in the Poconos this past summer.

Graeff, 56, of Bernsville, Berks County, was charged with one count of indecent assault, a second-degree misdemeanor, by the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department in Monroe County.

The alleged assault occurred July 25 and was reported August 18, Pocono Mountain’s Chief Chris Wagner said Friday when he confirmed Graeff was under investigation.

The Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association held its annual conference July 24-27 at the Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in the Poconos.

A telephone message left on a phone number listed for Graeff was not immediately returned Friday. His attorney also did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The township board of supervisors voted unanimously to fire Graeff after a half-hour executive session on Oct. 3. No reason was given, with township manager Ryan Strohecker saying he could not comment because it was a personnel matter.

Graeff, who was hired as chief in 2007, was placed on leave in September for reasons the township didn’t disclose. His salary was $111,706.

Graeff, who grew up in Bernville, northwest of Reading, previously served as a lieutenant in Berks County's Muhlenberg Township. He decided to go into law enforcement, he told LNP | LancasterOnline in 2007, while serving in the U.S. Army in his early 20s.