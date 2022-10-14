Manor Township’s former police chief, Todd Graeff, grabbed a female police officer’s breasts on a water slide at a Poconos resort this summer, according to court documents.

Graeff, 56, of Bernsville, Berks County, was charged with one count of indecent assault, a second-degree misdemeanor, on Thursday by the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department in Monroe County.

The alleged assault occurred July 25, when Graeff was in the Poconos for a conference. The alleged assault was reported August 18.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, the woman and a Pocono Mountain Regional officer called Graeff on Sept. 7.

“Graeff answered the phone call and during the call, Graeff was apologetic and made statements about wishing the day never happened and how sorry he was for what happened. … Graeff kept apologizing for what he did and never denied or became argumentative with (the complainant) about what she was saying or confronting him about,” the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, at the time of the alleged assault, Graeff asked the woman to keep the waterpark incident “on the downlow” and said he knew he had “crossed the line."

The Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association held its annual conference July 24-27 at the Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in the Poconos.

A telephone message left on a phone number listed for Graeff was not immediately returned Friday. His attorney also did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Manor Township Manager Ryan Strohecker declined comment on advice of the township’s solicitor.

The board of supervisors voted unanimously to fire Graeff after an half-hour executive session on Oct. 3. No reason was given, with Strohecker saying he could not comment because it was a personnel matter.

Graeff, who was hired as chief in 2007, was placed on leave in September for reasons the township didn’t disclose. His salary was $111,706.

Graef previously served as a lieutenant in Berks County's Muhlenberg Township. He decided to go into law enforcement, he told LNP | LancasterOnline in 2007, while serving in the U.S. Army in his early 20s. He grew up in Bernville, northwest of Reading.