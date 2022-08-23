Manheim Township’s former pool manager, who accused the township of making her a scapegoat when it fired her in 2020 amid a controversy over the pool’s “cheeky” swimsuit policy, is dropping her case against the township.

A federal judge dismissed Kristal Narkiewicz’s case in January, finding the township did not put out false information regarding her termination.

Narkiewicz filed notice that she was appealing in February, but never followed through. A one-page filing in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania signed by the court’s clerk indicates the case was dropped by agreement of both parties.

Narkiewicz claimed in her November 2020 lawsuit that the township damaged her reputation and hurt her ability to get a job by intentionally giving the false impression that she was fired for engaging in racist behavior.

Narkiewicz was working at Skyline Pool on July 3, 2020, when she asked two teens — one Puerto Rican and the other Black and Venezuelan — to either change their bikini bottoms or leave.

The girls changed, but later that day the mother of one of the girls accused Narkiewicz of racial profiling. Narkiewicz responded that she was enforcing the township’s policy equally. Narkiewicz said the mother reacted angrily to the explanation. Ultimately, after the mother refused to leave the pool, Narkiewicz called police.

In his January ruling, U.S. District Judge Joseph P. Leeson noted the township’s investigation, which concluded that Narkiewicz failed to deescalate the situation and that the township documented other instances of poor decision making on her part.

In June 2020, Narkiewicz filed notice that she intended to sue LNP Media Group Inc., the publisher of LNP|LancasterOnline, for defamation. As of Tuesday, she had not filed a complaint.

In May 2021, the township agreed to pay $43,000 to settle a lawsuit in which several patrons claimed the pool’s “cheeky” swimsuit policy was unevenly applied to them.