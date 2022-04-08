John Burkhart, the ex-head of Lancaster County’s Drug Task Force accused of stealing $200,000 seized in drug cases, will have his charges decided in county court.

Burkhart, 56, waived his preliminary hearing on Friday. It had been scheduled for Tuesday before District Judge Bruce Roth.

At a preliminary hearing, prosecutors have to present sufficient evidence that a crime was committed and that the defendant probably is responsible and, therefore, that a jury or judge should hear the case in county court. Defendants frequently waive the charges to court.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office charged Burkhart on March 15 with theft by unlawful taking or disposition, theft by deception, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, forgery, tampering with records or identification, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

In a 2020 interview with LNP | LancasterOnline, Burkhart denied taking the funds.

The charges came following an investigation that began in April 2020 when investigators in the district attorney’s office learned nearly $28,000 belonging to a man charged with drug offenses was missing. Prosecutors wanted to return the money after dropping charges against the man.

Following an internal investigation that uncovered more money was missing, District Attorney Heather Adams announced in June 2020 that she was turning the investigation over to Shapiro’s office.

Burkhart, of East Hempfield Township, remains free on $25,000 unsecured bail. An email sent late Friday to his attorney was not immediately returned.

Burkhart's arraignment, where the charges are officially read and he will enter a plea, is scheduled for May 15.