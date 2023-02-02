A former caretaker at a home for people with mental illness or intellectual and developmental disabilities who was charged in November with assaulting one resident has been charged with sexually assaulting 10 more residents, according to West Hempfield Township police.

According to charging documents in one of the 10 new cases filed Tuesday, James Lee Zook, 68, of Mountville, inappropriately touched one Faith Friendship Villa resident’s genitals once or twice a week beginning in 2019. Faith Friendship is in Mountville.

In that case, Zook was charged with 304 counts each of institutional sexual assault, a third-degree felony, and indecent assault, a second-degree felony. The other nine cases involve identical charges and range from one count each of institutional sexual assault and indecent assault to 10 counts of each offense.

In all, Zook is charged with 327 counts of institutional sexual assault and 330 counts of indecent assault. Some of the alleged assaults date to 2007.

Zook's attorney, Edwin Pfursich, declined comment Thursday. A message left with an administrator Thursday afternoon at Faith Friendship Villa was not immediately returned.

Zook remains free on $50,000 unsecured bail, which was the amount set when he was first charged in November.