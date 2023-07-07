The former Elizabethtown Area School District in-school suspension monitor charged with having sexual contact with students will have her cases decided in Lancaster County Court.

Megan Carlisle, 37, of Elizabethtown, waived her preliminary hearing, which had been scheduled for Friday. Carlisle is charged in two separate cases.

She was charged May 25 in a case involving a 15-year-old boy. According to charging documents, on April 28, Carlisle inappropriately touched him during in-school suspension, sent him sexually explicit photos and a video and engaged with him in a sex act in a Mount Joy parking lot.

She is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful sexual contact with a minor and related charges in that case.

Carlisle was charged again June 15, this time in a case involving a 14-year-old boy.

Police said the boy told them Carlisle was driving him to a family member’s home April 26 when she pulled into a self-storage facility and parked by a unit she was renting and performed a sexual act on him. Police obtained security footage to confirm his account.

Carlisle’s second set of charges includes involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault and related offenses.

In a preliminary hearing, prosecutors must present sufficient evidence that a crime was committed, and that the person charged probably is responsible and, therefore, that a jury or judge should hear the case at the county court level. The hearings are often waived.

The district placed Carlisle on administrative leave in early May, when allegations against her were first made public. The district announced her termination the day after she was first charged.

Carlisle is being held at Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $400,000 bail.