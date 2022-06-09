The attorney for former Ephrata lawyer Kenelm Shirk III, who pleaded guilty to threatening to kill unspecified Democratic senators in January 2021, called the incident an aberration and said his client should be sentenced to time-served.

Shirk, 72, has been incarcerated since he was taken into custody Jan. 21, 2021, at a gas station near Chambersburg after his ex-wife called police to report the threat. He is scheduled to be sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Jennifer Wilson in federal court in Harrisburg.

Federal prosecutors are asking for a sentence of 18 months followed by one year of supervised release and fine of between $10,000 and $95,000. That’s on the low-end of the standard range of federal sentencing guidelines.

Both sides laid out their case for what Shirk should serve in court filings this week.

Defense attorney John Abom wrote that while Shirk “made statements with respect to killing Democratic senators as he was leaving for Alexandria, Virginia, he was also heading to visit with his son and granddaughter and, while there, planned on target shooting with his son. He did not make any plans to carry out the threat of killing Democratic senators.”

He wrote that Shirk was not serious when he said he wanted to kill his ex-wife, nor did he intend “suicide by cop” as police said when he was arrested.

Abom wrote that Shirk was using “hyperbole” when he told a nurse at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital that he would kill his ex-wife. He had been taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation, but no reason was found to have him involuntarily committed.

“When asked if he had homicidal thoughts, he first said no but then he sarcastically stated that he would kill his (ex-)wife but ‘right now maybe not,’” Abom wrote. “... A husband saying his wife would kill him when he came home late or that he would kill his wife because of something she did or said should not be construed as an actual threat of intent to kill …”

As for the “suicide by cop” allegation, Abom wrote, police inferred that from his ex-wife telling them he told her he was going to shoot senators and would not be coming back.

“Never once did Mr. Shirk say (suicide by cop) and, in context, he made those statements after an argument with his (ex-)wife, telling her that he would not be returning to the home where they stayed,” Abom wrote.

Abom wrote that Shirk “was not feeling like himself in the days leading up to the offense” and he and his ex-wife had been arguing about politics.

Prosecutors viewed the incident as much more serious than offhand remarks by an otherwise law-abiding man, especially given how soon after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection Shirk was arrested.

“If things had merely gotten out of hand with his ex-wife, the defendant would have disclosed that to the nursing staff, taking the opportunity at the hospital to pause, reflect, and de-escalate the situation. Instead, the defendant doubled down, by repeating the threat to kill and expounding on the details,” prosecutors wrote. “Hours later, he told the doctor, who could release him, that this situation was overblown and taken out of context. The defendant wants his sentencing Court to believe the same thing.”

Prosecutors noted police found an AR-15 rifle, two handguns, ammunition, rope, gloves and about $5,000 in Shirk’s Subaru Forester.

“He had a car full of guns, magazines, and ammunition. This was not a late night Facebook post, or an Internet comment made on a news article. He made the threat unambiguously to his ex-wife and hours later, he unequivocally repeated it to a nurse. He was not joking; he was not being sarcastic; he was serious,” prosecutors wrote.

Shirk's former firm, Shirk Law Associates, was the longtime solicitor for Akron Borough. Akron dropped the firm shortly after Shirk’s arrest. The state Supreme Court disbarred him in May.

Shirk comes from a family with a history of community service and political involvement. His father, K. L. Shirk, who died in 2006, was an attorney and long active in Lancaster County’s Republican Committee, serving as chairman of the party from 1964-71. Shirk’s grandfather served as Lancaster County district attorney in the early 1940s and later was elected to the Lancaster city council.