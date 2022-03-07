Former Ephrata lawyer Kenelm Shirk admitted planning to kill unspecified Democratic senators a year ago, after an argument with his ex-wife over the presidential election and the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

“I admit to having spoken those words, your honor,” Shirk, 72, told Judge Jennifer Wilson on Monday, when he pleaded guilty in federal court in Harrisburg to a single count of threatening to murder a U.S. official. It was the only crime he was charged with.

Much of the hearing was spent making sure Shirk, who wore an orange Dauphin County Prison uniform, understood the terms of the plea agreement and was voluntarily pleading guilty. Shirk has been in custody since his arrest last January and will remain in prison until he is sentenced.

Defense attorney John Abom said after the hearing that the case was “very much making a mountain out of a molehill.

“We dispute — and it will be an issue at sentencing — with him being in his car with his lawfully possessed firearms, was anything other than heading to Alexandria, Va., to visit his family members,” Abom said after the hearing.

Abom said the matter stemmed from an argument Shirk had with his ex-wife.

Shirk, Akron borough’s former solicitor, will be sentenced after a background investigation is completed, Abom said. That will likely be in May.

Abom said he will ask for a sentence of time-served. The crime carries a maximum possible penalty of 10 years in prison. Prosecutors are asking for a sentence in the standard range of guidelines, which will be determined as part of the presentence investigation. However, Wilson will have final say on his sentence.

Shirk was arrested around 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 21, 2021, at a gas station near Shippensburg. State police were acting on a “be on the lookout” bulletin.

Shirk’s ex-wife, with whom he lived in Cornwall, Lebanon County, had called 911 about 90 minutes earlier and reported that Shirk threatened to kill her and intended to go to the nation’s capital to kill U.S. senators.

Police said they found an AR-15 rifle, two handguns, ammunition, rope, gloves and about $5,000 in his Subaru Forester.

Abom said Shirk had the guns because he is a target shooter. Shirk will have to forfeit the guns and ammunition as part of the plea. As a convicted felon, he will not be able to own guns.

A defense filing last year characterized Shirk’s actions as an “isolated incident of behavior” made worse by drinking. Shirk denied in court Monday having an alcohol or drug problem, nor ever being treated for one.

Shirk's former firm, Shirk Law Associates, was the longtime solicitor for Akron Borough. Akron dropped the firm shortly after Shirk’s arrest. The state Supreme Court disbarred him in May.

Shirk comes from a family with a history of community service and political involvement. His father, K. L. Shirk, who died in 2006, was an attorney and long active in Lancaster County’s Republican Committee, serving as chairman of the party from 1964-71. Shirk’s grandfather served as Lancaster County district attorney in the early 1940s and later was elected to the Lancaster city council.