A former Ephrata lawyer intends to plead guilty Monday in federal court to one count of threatening to murder a U.S. official.

Kenelm Shirk, 72, indicated his intent in a signed plea agreement filed Thursday in U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Shirk has been in custody since he was arrested around 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 21, 2021 — the day after President Joe Biden was inaugurated — at a gas station near Shippensburg. State police were acting on a “be on the lookout” bulletin.

Shirk’s ex-wife, with whom he lived in Cornwall, Lebanon County, had called 911 about 90 minutes earlier and reported that Shirk threatened to kill her and intended to go to the nation’s capital to kill U.S. senators. Other court documents specified Democratic senators.

She said Shirk “had been planning this for a while and bought a new silver Subaru for this mission; he had been depressed lately; and he would not be returning, as he intended to commit suicide by cop,” according to court documents.

Police said they found an AR-15 rifle, two handguns, ammunition, rope, gloves and about $5,000 in his Subaru Forester.

As part of the plea agreement, Shirk agreed to forfeit the guns.

Shirk's attorney, John Abom, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday. He previously told LNP | LancasterOnline that Shirk wasn’t planning to harm anyone and had been in a domestic incident with his ex-wife.

A court filing last year characterized Shirk’s actions as an “isolated incident of behavior” made worse by drinking.

The agreement does not specify a sentence; that will be up to Judge Jennifer Wilson at a later date. The crime Shirk agreed to plead guilty to carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Shirk's former firm, Shirk Law Associates, was the longtime solicitor for Akron Borough. Akron dropped the firm shortly after Shirk’s arrest. The state Supreme Court disbarred him in May.

Shirk comes from a family with a history of community service and political involvement. His father, K. L. Shirk, who died in 2006, was an attorney and long active in Lancaster County’s Republican Committee, serving as chairman of the party from 1964-71. Shirk’s grandfather served as Lancaster County district attorney in the early 1940s and later was elected to the Lancaster city council.