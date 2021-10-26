Attorneys for a disbarred Ephrata lawyer charged with driving to Washington, D.C., with guns, ammunition and a plan to kill Democratic U.S. senators want a federal judge to let him out of jail while he awaits trial.

A court filing earlier this month seeking Kenelm Shirk’s release suggests alcohol was partly to blame.

According to police and charging documents, Shirk, 73, had been arguing about the presidential election with his wife and left his home in Cornwall, Lebanon County, on Jan. 21 — the day after President Joe Biden’s inauguration. His wife sought an involuntary commitment and the police put out a bulletin.

Pennsylvania State Police arrested Shirk at a gas station near Shippensburg as he was on his way to Washington. Police said they found an AR-15 rifle, two handguns, ammunition, rope, gloves and about $5,000 in his Subaru Forester and briefcase.

Shortly after his arrest, Shirk’s attorney, John Abom, said that despite appearances, Shirk had no intention of killing anyone and wasn’t a member of any group seeking to overthrow the government.

Shirk had not previously sought release; He’s been incarcerated since Jan. 22. Abom said Tuesday that a variety of factors prompted him to seek Shirk’s release now on conditions that would ensure his and the community’s safety pending trial.

Federal prosecutors oppose his release.

A psychologist who evaluated Shirk in April found him to be a low risk of harming himself or others and “reasoned the alleged events leading to Kenelms arrest ‘represent an isolated incident of behavior for Mr. Shirk’” made worse by drinking, according to the filing.

The request also laid out a half-dozen of Shirk’s health problems, including a heart condition, gastrointestinal bleeding and arthritis, and suggested he hasn’t been getting adequate care while in jail.

Finally, the request noted that even if convicted, Shirk could potentially be sentenced to as few as 10 to 16 months in prison.

Federal Judge Jennifer Wilson of the Middle District of Pennsylvania scheduled a hearing on the release request for Friday. Shirk’s trial on one count of threatening to murder Democratic U.S. senators has been scheduled to begin Monday, but Abom said that won’t happen because there are still pretrial issues to be resolved.

Shirk's former firm, Shirk Law Associates in Ephrata, had been the longtime solicitor for Akron Borough, but Akron dropped him shortly after his arrest. The state Supreme Court disbarred him in May.

Shirk comes from a family with a history of community service and political involvement. His father, K.L. Shirk, who died in 2006, was an attorney and long active in the county’s Republican party, serving as chairman of the party from 1964-71. Shirk’s grandfather was Lancaster County’s district attorney.