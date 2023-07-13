Former Lancaster County Commissioner Paul Thibault and his wife, banking executive Sarah Thibault, have accepted write-in nominations to run on the Republican ticket in the School District of Lancaster school board race in the November general election.

The Lancaster school board race is one of a few made more competitive by the emergence of write-in candidates in the May primary. The Lancaster County Board of Elections posted write-in results Tuesday afternoon; candidates had until June 30 to accept their nominations.

The Thibaults expand the field of GOP hopefuls to three, joining Arthur Mann Sr. They will face five Democrats, including another former county commissioner, Molly Henderson, who earned a nod from both parties. The eight candidates are competing for five open seats.

Paul Thibault, a commissioner from 1995 to 2003 and county treasurer for 12 years before that, has experience in school administration, having served as president of Lancaster Catholic High School from 2009 to 2011. He last ran for public office in 2008 in a bid to represent Pennsylvania’s 13th Senate District, but lost in the primary to Lloyd Smucker, now a U.S. congressman.

Sarah Thibault, who has been active with the county Republican Committee, has served as a vice president for Janney Montgomery Scott and Morgan Stanley.

The Thibaults did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Whoever wins in November will be leading a district that has undergone significant changes in the past year. After a successful change to the district’s school boundaries that shifted more than 1,000 students to new schools, the district went through a rocky superintendent search before hiring Keith Miles Jr. in May.

Meanwhile, school board directors and administrators in the district might soon be in a position to advocate for more funding after the district recently won a Commonwealth Court case declaring the state’s current public school funding model unconstitutional.

Around the county

Write-in candidates moved formerly uncontested school board races in the Lampeter-Strasburg and Manheim Central school districts into the contested column, bringing the number of contested races to 14 out of 17 districts in the county.

Energized by COVID-19 policy battles, county residents are pursuing school board seats and staking their positions on hot-button social issues including the rights of LGBTQ+ people and the ability of school districts to restrict student access to controversial books and curriculum.

Only the Donegal, Pequea Valley and Solanco school board races have no contested seats.

Democrats will field a full slate in the Lampeter- Strasburg race after five candidates — Jennie Porter, Sarah Cook, Gerald Henige, Nancy Schmeichel and Susan Douglas-Reed — ran an organized write-in campaign in the May primary that generated more than 500 votes for each. They will compete for five four-year seats against a full GOP slate that includes three incumbents.

Tom Reed, district leader for Lampeter-Strasburg Democrats, said the school board in the overwhelmingly Republican district has not been untouched by a broader shift in focus toward cultural wedge issues. That shift has galvanized local Dems, who are looking to refocus the school board on “quality public education that serves our community.”

“Unfortunately, in L-S, we now have Republican candidates that embrace and advocate policies and actions emanating from agenda-driven groups like FreePA and Moms for Liberty,” Reed said Wednesday.

Lampeter-Strasburg’s nine-member school board is composed entirely of Republicans.

In Manheim Central, where five four-year seats are up for grabs, a race that previously was short one candidate gained three write-ins to make it competitive. Democrats Bran-don Hay and Elizabeth Valdez join Republican Michelle Gingrich in challenging GOP incumbents Andrew Sensenig, Amy Beachy, Robert Creighton and Michael Clair, who cross-filed. The nine members of the current board are Republican.

More candidates could enter county school board races before the Nov. 7 general election. Independent and third-party candidates have until Aug. 1 to file nomination papers with the county elections office.