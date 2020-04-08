As with many other projects, physical work on a garage project in downtown Lancaster is at a standstill.

But that doesn't mean nothing is happening with the Lancaster Parking Authority's Ewell Plaza, named after Olympic runner Barney Ewell.

Demolition was completed in February and bid requests were supposed to go out in March. The coronavirus shutdown caused that to be delayed a couple times, said Larry Cohen, the authority's chairman.

Bids are due May 1. Benchmark Construction, the project's manager, is seeking bids for mechanical, electrical, roofing and other work in a total of 16 trades. The authority then has 60 days to decide to accept or reject the bids.

A bid for precast concrete for the garage's superstructure was previously awarded, to a New Jersey firm, so work on the more than 1,500 pieces has been going forward, Cohen said.

“It's kind of like big-boy Legos,” he said.

Cohen estimated the project will be behind a few months.

“A two- or three-month delay is pretty significant in a project that's expected to take a year,” he said, estimating it will now likely be finished in the second or third quarter of 2021.

The project, which includes a 300-space garage and a new home for the Lancaster Public Library, had a budget of $29 million, but Cohen is optimistic the coronavirus shutdown on work might have a silver lining: companies who've lost other jobs hungry for work.

“I'm optimistic that the bids will be favorable coming out of this crisis,” he said.

Public art component

The project is to include a public art installation, which led to controversy and a lawsuit in the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas by opponents concerned about the process.

However, that's also been delayed thanks to the coronavirus pandemic's shutdown of non-essential court business.

The city, a defendant in the suit, had asked for a judge to dismiss the case. While that's not been ruled on, a court conference between parties involved that was scheduled for March 30 has been rescheduled for May 15.

Cohen said construction will go ahead and the art installed later.

“It's not impacting the project; the project is going along,” he said.

The art portion of the project will include a chance for public input, though a timeline for public meetings hasn't been set, Cohen said. When things return to normal, that will be scheduled, he said.

