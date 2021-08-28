Local landlords can pursue evictions for tenants who fell behind on rent during the coronavirus pandemic after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal moratorium on residential evictions.

Lancaster was one of hundreds of counties across the country that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had categorized earlier this month as having “substantial” levels of community transmission of the coronavirus. In those conditions, forced removals of people from their current homes further endangered public health, according to the CDC’s Aug. 3 order.

Lancaster County was in the “high” level of community transmission Thursday, according to the CDC.

Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth said Friday that landlords will now be able to request an order of possession in cases that were frozen during the moratorium. Landlords may seek an order of possession from a judge if they’ve won an eviction case but the tenant has not voluntarily left the premises.

The moratorium also prevented landlords from filing for evictions over unpaid rent. Landlords were able to again use that process beginning Friday, Ashworth said.

The previous federal moratorium first took effect in September. After a brief lapse a month ago, the CDC ordered a new moratorium three days later.

While new eviction filings will likely increase, according to Ashworth, other types of eviction cases have already been able to proceed.

Housing assistance providers have said landlords have moved forward with evictions using other reasons, like declining to extend a lapsed lease, for example.

“Anecdotally, we’ve gotten a lot of calls to our office about this issue,” said Brittany Mellinger, director of the Housing Equality and Equity Institute at Lancaster-based Tenfold earlier this month. Tenfold is a nonprofit formed this year by the merger of Tabor Community Services and the Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership. It’s part of the county’s eviction prevention network.

Some landlords are cutting their losses of back rent and opting to evict their current tenants for a reason unrelated to the pandemic, Mellinger said.

Rental assistance

Rental assistance for COVID-related cases has been available for tenants and landlords and remains so.

A local group of nonprofit and social service providers have collaborated to reach out to the public and process applications for assistance.

For information on the local rent-relief program, visit LancasterHelp.Rent or LCHRA.com/rent, call 717-590-3101 or visit the Lancaster County Housing & Redevelopment Authorities at 28 Penn Square.

Surgo Ventures, a Washington D.C.-based nonprofit, estimates that roughly 9,000 Lancaster County households, or 14%, are behind on rent, according to their analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data from a survey which ended in early July. At that time, they owed a collective $33 million, with the average per household being $3,691, according to the nonprofit.

According to the U.S. Treasury Department, as of Wednesday $5.1 billion of an available $46.5 billion in rental assistance, or roughly 11%, had been distributed by state and local programs.

That number tracks with Lancaster County’s own program, which has distributed $5.8 million of the total $48 million it has available, according to the Lancaster County Housing & Redevelopment Authorities.

Justin Eby, director at LCHRA, said the rental assistance program has been able to process applications quickly. It has received about 1,300 completed applications so far.

"We just want to stress that there's resources available,” Eby said. “If you haven't heard from us or checked your status, make sure you do,” he said of the application process.

The county’s emergency rental assistance program will have more in-person events in September to encourage more households to get help with their rent. Rental assistance providers will be on hand Sept. 16 from noon to 5:30 p.m. at Clipper Magazine Stadium to help households with their applications, and on Sept. 20 at Columbia Market House from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Columbia.