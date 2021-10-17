Hani Ali was working in Tabarek Al-Hana, an international food store she owns along with her sister inside Park City Center, when shots rang out on Sunday afternoon.

Ali, 57, of Lititz, said an argument broke out between a group of four people just outside the store around 2 p.m. or 2:30 p.m., centered around two adult men. A scuffle took place, during which one of the men brandished a gun and began making threats to the others.

The gun was knocked from the man’s hand and the second man then mounted him and shot him, Ali said.

A second man, also part of the group, was also shot, though Ali was unsure how.

“Everything went so fast,” she said. “We were scared so we we’re hiding behind my register.”

EMTs and police were dispatched to the mall at 142 Park City Center at 2:26 p.m. Police have not said what led up to the shooting or who was involved.

Dispatch reports indicate as six people were transported to local hospitals, two with gunshot wounds, and that two suspects were taken into custody. Police announced in a CrimeWatch post on Sunday evening that the injuries reported were non-life threatening.

Ali said she believed she heard five or six shots fired. One of the men appeared to have been shot in the leg and shoulder.

“I hope they are alive,” Ali said. “I hope no one dies.”

'A pretty scary feeling'

Kevin Young, 68, of Lancaster, was shopping upstairs when he heard shots ring out through the mall.

“There were too many to count,” he said. “It was like a lot of firecrackers going off.”

Young saw a mass of people running throughout the mall, headed toward the exits. Some people were lying on the ground.

Young was ushered into a back room where he hid for about half an hour, he said.

Haley Miller, 24, of Hershey, was showing a customer jewelry at Reed’s Jewlers, where she works as an associate, when she heard what she thought sounded like a loud balloon pop.

When Miller looked up, she saw people running and heard more loud pops.

“It was blurry. It all just kind of happened,” she said. “Your brain kind of shuts down in that instance and you just think ‘am I going to fight or am I going to run?’”

Miller realized that the sounds were coming from a gun, and quickly began ushering customers behind counters and telling them to lay down.

“It was really loud and really disconcerting,” she said. “I didn’t know what was going on or if I was going to leave the mall, which was a pretty scary feeling.”

Miller later brought the customers and co-workers into a back room, where they stayed for about half an hour.