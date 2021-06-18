With Lititz’s July 4th celebration just two weeks away, plans are underway to keep everyone up to date on the big event.

For the July 4th festivities set to be held on Saturday, July 3, the maximum capacity has been increased to 12,000, after previously being 10,000.

“This is still below 50 percent capacity for the size of the venue but is similar to the attendance of July 4th celebrations in recent years. This is the maximum size that the committee feels comfortable with at the tail end of this pandemic,” said Kellye Martin, chair of the July 4th Committee for Lititz Springs Park.

One of the biggest changes is that the Fireworks and other festivities will be held on two different days. On Friday, July 2, there will be the Queen of the Candles ceremony during the intermission of the concert, around 8:30 p.m. The traditional candle lighting down the stream and around the park grounds will also take place on Friday night this year.

The Friday night concert features local favorite Flamin’ Dick and the Hot Rods at the Beck Memorial Band Shell for a concert beginning at 7 p.m. Food vendors will be on hand Friday night and donations will be collected to offset the entertainment and event costs.

The July 2nd Concert in the Park is a free night for all to attend. No pre-registration is required and there is no capacity limit on the Friday night event. For the July 3 festivities, Martin reminds people that no tickets will be sold at the gate. The festivities are pre-sale tickets only. Tickets have been available since June 1, via an online sales platform, with the link will be posted on lititz4thofjuly.com. Guests can also purchase tickets in person at the Welcome Center on the four Saturdays in June leading up to the event until they are sold out.

When purchasing online, guests will be asked to select if they would like to pick up their wristbands in person on the four Saturdays leading up to the event or have them mailed to them for a fee.

“Our goal is to get all presold wristbands out to guests before the event, so they can arrive already wearing them and keep contact at the gate to a minimum,” says Martin. “Security will still be in place for bag checks.”

There will be no credit card machines, cash boxes, or any extra wristbands at the gates. Due to capacity restrictions this year, all tickets must be purchased before the event. Organizers expect the event to sell out.

Ticket prices are for adults ages 11 and up at $15 , children 3-10 for $5, and children under 3 for free. All guests over the age of 3 must have a wristband for entrance.

Martin outlined the entertainment lineup for the July 4th festivities. The gates to Lititz Springs Park open at noon. The Baby Parade kicks off festivities at 12:30 p.m.. Opening Ceremonies at the Band Shell will begin at 1 p.m. That will include the singing of the National Anthem, the National Bell Ringing, and a performance by the New Holland Community Band. Local band Nearly York will perform in the afternoon followed by the Air National Guard Band.

The headlining band, Light Up the Moon, starts around 7 p.m. FUN 101.3’s Ronnie Ramone will return to the field stage to host a dance party to get the crowd excited for fireworks. It all caps off with a pyro-musical spectacular from Celebration Fireworks around 9:30 p.m. with fireworks set to music.

“One of my favorite parts of the day is when a first-time attendee sees the “fireballs” and wonders out loud if that was supposed to happen. The answer is yes!” says Martin.

Martin reports that with relaxed restrictions on crowd sizes and social distancing, they are returning to the traditional Blanket Run this year. New this year there will be two viewing zones for fireworks and two entrances to come in and lay blankets or chairs.

From 7-8 a.m., event volunteers and committee members may arrive and choose their spots first. From 8- 11 a.m., both the Boy Scout Gate and Fireworks Gate, near the Lititz recCenter will be open for the Blanket Run. Guests do not need to register for an entrance time. Volunteers will receive a special wristband for priority entrance time for the Blanket Run. Wristbands are not required from the general public to lay down blankets or chairs between 8-11 am. Chairs may be set up around the band shell at this time as well, but blankets may not be placed on band shell benches to save seats.

Due to the placement of the fireworks drop zone, there will not be a pathway connecting the two viewing zones, so guests should be sure to coordinate with any friends and family in advance and make a plan for where they would like to view the fireworks.

There will be a new audience layout. The graphic shows the two viewing zones, on the park side and the recCenter side. Entrance to the park side is from anywhere inside the park or at the Boy Scout Gate. Entrance to the recCenter side is at the Fireworks Gate. Guests coming in later in the evening specifically for fireworks are encouraged to use the Fireworks Gate at the recCenter.

There will be additional food vendors, portable restrooms, and a handicap-accessible viewing area at the recCenter as well. There will be seating available on top of the tanks near the Water Works and the hill behind the baseball backstop. No pathway will be available between the two zones, so guests must exit at the closest gate and use Maple Street to re-enter on the other side if they need to switch their viewing area.

All gates will close promptly at 9:30 p.m. to ensure the safety of all attendees once lighting is diminished for the fireworks show.

“The July 4th Committee wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to the Lititz Borough Council, Lititz Borough Police Department, Lititz Fire Company, and Warwick Emergency Services Commission for their guidance, support, council, and trust in planning this event,” says Martin. “There are so many moving pieces behind the scenes to bring this event to the community each year, and it takes all the organizations working tirelessly for nearly a year to bring it to life.”

For the committee, it seems like they have planned this event three times over, she adds. “but it will all be worth it to open up the gates and bring the community back together to Go Fourth! and celebrate Independence and Freedom, which mean more to us this year than ever before.”

“We want to thank the community of Lititz for their support, understanding, and patience while we dealt with new challenges and constant changes throughout the planning process this year. Just a few months ago, it seemed unlikely that a gathering of this size could even be a possibility and now it is almost here, live and in-person again,” says Martin.

Laura Knowles is a freelance feature writer and regular contributor to the pages of the Lititz Record Express. She welcomes feedback and story tips at lknowleslrc@gmail.com.