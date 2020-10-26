During one of the more polarizing elections in recent memory, students at Lancaster County's major colleges are receiving a single, simple message: Vote.

But with COVID-19 changing so much of campus life, the effort to encourage college students to vote is changing. With in-person events essentially out of the question due to the coronavirus pandemic, students, faculty, staff and administrators have had to rethink how to spread the message to students on and off campus.

“This was already going to be an adventure in of itself,” said Jessica Haile, an assistant dean for international student services at Franklin & Marshall College and the staff chair of the college’s voting initiative, F&M Votes. “And then came the pandemic.”

The pandemic took in-person outreach to students — at college events, inside the dorms or classrooms — off the table.

Instead, the small F&M Votes team shifted their efforts online. They met with various student organizations using the video conferencing tool Zoom, sometimes up to five times a day. The team also used social media and the internet to answer questions and share important forms.

F&M Votes helped register 150 students, down from the 200 the team typically registers. "Not bad for a pandemic year,” Haile said.

With a tremendous surge in mail-in ballots expected this year, Haile said the voting initiative has had plenty of conversations with students about how to request a mail-in ballot and where to have the elections office send it – to campus or at home.

Many students are requesting mail-in ballots to be sent to their home address just in case the college is forced to close due to a surge in coronavirus cases. The college also set up drop boxes on campus for students to drop off their voter registration forms.

About 68% of F&M students voted in the last presidential election in 2016. Haile said she’s optimistic for an impressive turnout this year, too, as F&M students typically are more likely to vote than others in their age group.

According to U.S. census data, 39% of 18- to 24-year-olds voted in 2016. About 50% were registered to vote. Both percentages are the lowest of any age group.

Millersville University this year set a goal of having 100% of its students registered to vote as part of the national “ALL IN Democracy Challenge,” a nonpartisan initiative designed to increase student voting rates and active civil engagement. More than 650 campuses, enrolling more than 7.5 million students, have joined the challenge since its launch in the summer of 2016.

The university doesn’t yet know the number of students who registered this year. In 2016, about 60% of Millersville students voted, and 80% were registered, according to Adam Lawrence, associate professor of government and political affairs and coordinator of the Robert S. and Sue Walker Center for Civic Responsibility and Leadership at Millersville.

Most of Millersville’s “get out the vote” efforts have come online and through social media, Lawrence said. Volunteers have also set up tables on certain days outside to help with voter registration, where to find polling places and reminding students to get mail-in ballots as early as possible.

“#VilleVotes” yard signs around campus also remind students to make a plan to vote.

One of the highlights of Millersville’s initiative is an outdoor party on election night, Nov. 3. Live coverage of election results will be shown on giant screens, food trucks will be available for attendees, and election trivia and other activities are planned.

Each student will be required to follow social distancing rules. Those who don’t will be asked to leave, Lawrence said. Students will also have to sign up for tickets, which are free, and wear a wristband given to them to help with contact tracing.

Despite the hurdles that students might face this year related to voting, Lawrence said it’s important to make your voice heard.

“Regardless for whom you vote, everyone should vote,” he said. “Your vote is your voice, and to take a stake in the … communities where you live, work and study is absolutely critical.”

Elizabethtown College, home of the Blue Jays, is spreading election information via a social-media hashtag: #FlocktothePolls.

Andrew Furman and Matthew Smith, two Elizabethtown students and members of the student senate, are leading voting efforts there. According to Smith, 86% of Elizabethtown students registered to vote in 2016. He did not have voter turnout data for 2016 or registration data for this year.

This year, the two said they are emailing, posting on social media, writing messages on the sidewalk with chalk, collaborating with resident assistants and sports teams to spread the voting message. On Election Day, they plan to have shuttles available to transport students to the polls.

Furman 'It’s no secret that it seems that this election seems more important than others in the past, but our goal is to keep this completely nonpartisan.'

They also helped produce a video, posted to the college’s social media accounts in early October, about the importance of registering to vote and “flocking to the polls.” Another video, featuring college President Cecilia McCormick, students, faculty and staff, was posted this week.

“There’s no greater recognition of our freedoms, and no better way to celebrate those freedoms than to exercise your right to vote,” McCormick says in the video, before describing the ways students can vote – by mail or in-person.

Furman and Smith said McCormick permitted them to embark on the voting initiative as long as it was nonpartisan.

“It’s no secret that it seems that this election seems more important than others in the past,” Furman said, “but our goal is to keep this completely nonpartisan.”

