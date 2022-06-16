If you grew up in eastern Pennsylvania, you know Agnes.

She's the storm by which all others are now measured, including last fall's historic flooding from the remnants of Ida and 2011's damage from Lee.

Fifty years ago next week, Tropical Storm Agnes sat over eastern Pennsylvania and parts of New York State for three days in 1972. Flooding took 72 lives overall and caused billions of dollars in damage.

In Lancaster County, Agnes dropped 8.46 inches of rain on June 22, leading to 10 deaths here and causing major flooding and damage in many parts of the county.

Did you live through Agnes? Did your family? Tell us, in 100 words or less, about the experience. Responses will be published in print editions of LNP and on LancasterOnline. Please include your name, town, email and phone number for verification; phone numbers and email addresses will not be published.

Deadline is Monday, June 20, at noon. Fill out the form below, or click here.