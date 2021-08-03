Emissions released from a northwestern Lancaster County trash-burning facility can now be tracked online, according to its owners and operators, who recently announced that they’ll be posting related data.

Emissions information collected at Lancaster Solid Waste Management Authority’s Waste-to-Energy Facility in Conoy Township can be viewed at covanta.com/where-we-are/our-facilities/lancaster. The webpage is on a site created by Covanta, which operates the facility.

The Waste-to-Energy Facility, which is in the Bainbridge area of the township, is capable of combusting 1,200 tons of trash per day to create heat, which is used to run a process that generates usable electricity.

The process emits some pollutants, authority officials have acknowledged. And it’s those emissions that will be visible on the Covanta webpage, according to the announcement.

“While there is no regulatory requirement for us to release this information, we’re doing it because we believe it is important to be transparent to the communities we serve,” David Sharp, director of area asset management at Covanta, said in a statement. “Visitors to the facilities’ webpages can view emissions data 24/7, 365 days a year and will see our operating emissions data.”

Continuous emissions monitoring is conducted at the facility to meet requirements of, and track compliance with, state and federal clean air regulations, officials said.

“Waste-to-energy is a cornerstone of LCSWMA’s sustainable solid waste management system and operates under stringent guidelines,” Bob Zorbaugh, Lancaster Solid Waste Management Authority’s CEO, said in a statement. “We hope that the data will shine a light on the innermost workings of these facilities and foster a new understanding of the levels of safety and accountability employed at these sites on a daily basis.”

Data also is now available for a similar authority facility in Dauphin County -- the Susquehanna Resource Management Complex. That information can be found at covanta.com/where-we-are/our-facilities/harrisburg.

“In total, both facilities process 669,000 tons of waste annually, which is equivalent to avoiding 605,800 tons of greenhouse gases by keeping waste out of landfills,” officials said in a news release.