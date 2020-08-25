Free traps will soon be available to Lancaster County residents looking to catch and kill crop-destroying spotted lanternflies.

That’s according to Amanda Goldsmith, the Lancaster County Conservation District’s spotted lanternfly technician, who shared details about a planned trap distribution.

On Sept. 13, officials with the district and the Raven Ridge Wildlife Center are scheduled to host a trap distribution from 1-4 p.m. at the Columbia Crossing River Trails Center at 41 Walnut St. in Columbia.

There, officials will be distributing multiple styles of traps, with experts standing by to provide information about how to properly set them up, according to an event flyer.

“It will be on a first-come, first-serve basis with one trap per person,” Goldsmith said. “There is no registration requirement. I have about 80 traps to give out.”

Some of the traps use sticky tape, which also occasionally catches animals other than lanternflies. During the event, experts are scheduled to provide information about how to safely remove those animals and get them to rehabilitation centers, according to the flyer.

Spotted lanternflies are an invasive species not native to the United States. They arrived in Pennsylvania in 2014, likely on a shipment from Asia.

They’ve since spread, including throughout Lancaster County, and that’s a problem because they have the potential to destroy crops.

The lanternflies have strong, straw-like mouth parts, which they jam into plants, sucking out sugary liquids inside. The insects then secrete a sticky liquid called honeydew, which coats those same plants and attracts destructive molds.

They’ve proven especially destructive at wine-producing vineyards.

It’s likely that the lanternflies will remain active through October, Goldsmith has said.

Participants attending the Sept. 13 event must wear face masks to fight the spread of COVID-19, according to the flyer.

