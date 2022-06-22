An event to discuss Pennsylvania’s founding as “an explicitly Christian State” has been moved from a Lititz restaurant to a new location after public outcry over the speakers’ history of Christian nationalist beliefs.

The event's sponsor, the Mid-Atlantic Reformation Society, said the location was changed to accommodate a larger-than-expected interest from the public. But it came after days of heated social media comments blasting the restaurant and its owner, St. Boniface Craft Brewing Co., for hosting two speakers who believe in a religious test for serving in public office.

The event will now be held at Nickel Mine Floor Covering on the 300 block of Buck Road at the originally scheduled time, 7 p.m. on Thursday. Attendees are asked to register in advance, a step that wasn't required when it was set for Tied House.

The speakers - Joel Saint, executive director of the Mid-Atlantic Reformation Society, and Chris Hume, managing editor of The Lancaster Patriot - did not immediately respond to a request for comment on why the Quarryville location was selected or if they would be using the registration to screen out potential protestors.

In an unsigned statement following the change of venue, the Mid-Atlantic Reformation Society said the event is meant "to discuss the original Pennsylvania Constitution and the role of government from a biblical worldview."

The topic, the sponsors say, is a provision in Pennsylvania's original constitution that required office holders to affirm their belief in God. A Facebook ad for the event asked, “Can it be accomplished today? If so, should it be attempted?”

The U.S. Constitution explicitly prohibits religious tests for office, and in 1961 the U.S. Supreme Court struct down a similar provision in Maryland's constitution. Pennsylvania's constitution was changed in 1968 to remove the requirement.

Hume and Saint ascribe to a "Christian nationalist" worldview, believe the United States was founded as a Christian nation and should be governed according to Christian scriptures.

Speaking to the Berks County Patriots in 2019, Saint said, "We have this belief that the Bible speaks in every area of life. There's no special area that Caesar gets to be in charge of just because he's Caesar."

Hume has made numerous statements on role of Christianity in government, and published a book last year, titled “Vote Christian: Biblical Principles for Voting,” and in promotional video said “God has instituted government, and he has instituted government to execute his wrath on Earth.”

Hume's writings also denigrate the LGBTQ community.

The two speakers doubled down after the venue change was announced. The statement on the Mid-Atlantic Reformation Society's website said, in part, "the Christian worldview provides the only basis for a sane, just, and happy society." On Facebook, Hume posted a quote from John Jay, the first chief justice to the U.S. Supreme Court, as support for his position.

St. Boniface co-owner Mike Price told LNP | LancasterOnline that he believed the public outcry was unjustified because the event was explicitly billed as a discussion.

After the event was moved, the company said it would offer a free drink to anyone who comes to its two restaurants on a Tuesday night and brings someone with them with whom the customer disagrees. The intent, the company said, was to foster civil discussion in a convivial atmosphere between people who hold different political views.

