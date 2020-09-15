More than two dozen emergency response units were assigned to a house fire Tuesday evening in West Lampeter Township, according to Lancaster Countywide Communications.

Firefighters were dispatched after 6 p.m. to the blaze on the 2100 block of South View Road near its intersection with Penn Grant Road, according to a county dispatcher.

Shortly before 7 p.m., there were no reported injuries, the dispatcher said.

Additional details, including the cause of the fire, where not immediately available.

Photos of the blaze show white smoke wafting from a heavily damaged building.

Firefighters remained on scene about 7:15 p.m., blocking traffic on nearby roadways in the rural township.