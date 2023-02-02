A Lancaster County native and actress on HBO’s “Euphoria” stole a blouse on sale for $28 from a store in downtown Lancaster in December, according to charging documents.

An employee with Building Character on North Queen Street showed police surveillance footage showing Elise Jones of Willow Street, who also goes by Chloe Cherry and now lives in California, taking a Moda International blouse into a dressing room on Dec. 27, according to a criminal complaint. Jones left without the blouse, the video shows, and it was not left in the dressing room.

According to Building Character owner Marty Hulse, the blouse was stolen from Jenny Gohringer’s “Jenny & the Clowder” clothing seller, whose space in Building Character is up a separate flight of stairs from most of the other vendor spaces. The employee told police the woman paid for other items using a credit card. Jones admitted to taking the blouse and returned it to an officer, according to the complaint.

“Most times, when we find people who are shoplifting, we don't find them in the act,” Hulse said. “They'll take the tag off of it and throw it somewhere. Then we see the tag, and we can find them on the camera and where it came from, and that's exactly what happened.”

General manager Joel Henry says that, since updating the camera system in 2020, they’ve caught one to two shoplifters per month. Both Hulse and Henry say that they were unaware of Jones’ HBO connection until officers reached Jones’ mother, who informed them that her daughter is an actress.

Jones, 27, is charged with a single count of retail theft, a misdemeanor. Her attorney, Steven Breit of Lancaster city, declined to comment when reached on Thursday. Police also noted she has a previous retail theft conviction from April 25, 2015.

“Euphoria” is a drama series on HBO that follows the stories of Rue, a recovering drug addict, played by Zendaya. Jones plays Faye, a young woman who keeps the company of drug addicts.

“I know it sound piddly, but when it comes down to it, we're all small businesses,” Hulse said. Charging documents estimated its worth at about $45, but Hulse said it retails for $28.

“You're stealing from your neighbors.”

Jones, who has also appeared in adult films, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Bruce Roth at 2:10 p.m. on March 1.