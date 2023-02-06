Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, Jan. 30 and Sunday, Feb. 5.

1. Euphoria actress Chloe Cherry charged with shoplifting at Lancaster store

Chloe Cherry, who plays Faye on the hit HBO show and was born as Elise Jones in Willow Street, took a blouse from Building Character on N. Queen St. in Lancaster without paying on Dec. 27, according to police.

According to store owner Marty Hulse, Cherry had paid for other items with a credit card and admitted to leaving with the blouse to police before returning it. Cherry's rep denied the severity of the incident in a statement to TMZ.

2. Lancaster drug smuggler "The Chicken Man" sentenced to 46 months in prison

Not Gus Fring from Breaking Bad. Ricardo Soto, 52, of Lancaster, will serve nearly four years in prison for his role in a scheme to smuggle $100K in drugs from Puerto Rico.

According to a news release, Soto and six defendants mailed cocaine from Puerto Rico to various Lancaster locations for distribution. The group also sold heroin, fentanyl and cocaine.

3. Woman who died in fatal East Lampeter crash on her way to find a dress for her son's wedding

On Dec. 29, Carole Stockdale, 63, of Lititz, was traveling with her friend, Kyra Dobler, 62, of Akron, to shop for a new dress Stockdale could wear to her son Ross' wedding.

That's when police say William Vaughn-Geib, 29, of Manheim Township, swerved and hit their car head-on.

Stockdale died in the crash, while Dobler was hospitalized with several injuries; a GoFundMe to help her family with medical bills can be found here. Vaughn-Geib, who already had a prior arrest for DUI, was charged with vehicular homicide along with numerous other charges.

4. Ocean State Job Lot to open E-town store this month

The Rhode Island-based closeout seller is set to open its second Lancaster County store in February. Its newest location is in Elizabethtown at the site of a former Kmart. Ocean State Job Lot sells household goods, clothing, pet supplies and seasonal merchandise.

5. East Earl woman stole $4,700 in lottery tickets while working at Turkey Hill: police

Barbara Fisher, 58, of East Earl Township, was caught stealing lottery tickets during her employment at the Turkey Hill on N. Reading Rd. in East Cocalico Township between August and November 2022, according to police.

Fisher admitted to the thefts and said she cashed in the tickets elsewhere, only winning between $150 to $200.