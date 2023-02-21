A Lancaster County native and actor on HBO’s “Euphoria” is heading to county court on a single charge after police say she stole a blouse on sale for $28 from Building Character in downtown Lancaster in December.

Elise Jones, 25, formerly of Willow Street, who also goes by Chloe Cherry and now lives in California, waived a single count of retail theft to county court, according to a criminal docket. Jones was initially scheduled to appear before District Judge Bruce Roth for a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

At a preliminary hearing, prosecutors have to present sufficient evidence that a crime was committed and that the defendant probably is responsible and, therefore, that a jury or judge should hear the case in county court. Defendants frequently waive the charges to court.

Jones is scheduled to appear in Lancaster County Court at 9 a.m. on March 24 for a formal arraignment. She is currently free on $2,500 unsecured bail.

An employee with Building Character on North Queen Street showed police surveillance footage showing Jones taking a Moda International blouse into a dressing room on Dec. 27, according to a criminal complaint. Jones left without paying for the blouse, the video shows, and it was not left in the dressing room.

Building Character owner Marty Hulse previously told LNP | LancasterOnline the blouse was stolen from Jenny Gohringer’s “Jenny & the Clowder” clothing seller, whose space in Building Character is up a separate flight of stairs from most of the other vendor spaces. The employee told police the woman paid for other items using a credit card. Jones admitted to taking the blouse and returned it to an officer, according to the complaint.

Both Hulse and Henry say that they were unaware of Jones’ HBO connection until officers reached Jones’ mother, who informed them that her daughter is an actor.

Police also noted she has a previous retail theft conviction from April 25, 2015.

“Euphoria” is a drama series on HBO that follows the stories of Rue, a recovering drug addict, played by Zendaya. Jones plays Faye, a young woman who keeps the company of drug addicts.

"In December, there was confusion over a blouse that wasn’t properly charged to my client’s credit card," Jones' rep told TMZ. "In no way did she 'admit' to taking the blouse, since that was not the case. This story seems to be more about a local store trading on a celebrity’s name more than anything else.”

TMZ did not name her representative. Efforts to reach Jones through the British modeling agency Anti-Agency London, or her attorney Steven Breit, of Lancaster city, were not immediately successful Tuesday.