"Euphoria" actor Chloe Cherry, whose real name is Elise Marilyn Jones, will spend one year on probation for stealing a $45 shirt from a popular Lancaster shop and she must attend a shoplifting class.

Jones, 25, formerly of Willow Street, who also acted in adult films, was accepted into the accelerated rehabilitative disposition program Friday in Lancaster County Court to resolve a retail theft charge.

The ARD program allows qualified offenders to seek expungement of their record upon completion of terms.

In addition to probation and the class, Judge Thomas Sponaugle ordered Jones to undergo a mental health evaluation and comply with treatment, if required. She must also perform 20 hours of community service and pay a $650 ARD fee and other fines and costs of about $1,450.

Jones declined to comment afterward.

“My client cannot change the past, but how she responded to this adversity by taking responsibility along with positive change will undoubtedly lead her to rise above it all,” said Jones’ attorney, Steven Breit.

A Building Character employee showed Lancaster city police video of Jones taking a Moda International blouse into a dressing room on Dec. 27, and leaving without paying for it, police said.

The blouse was taken from Jenny Gohringer’s “Jenny & the Clowder” stall. An employee told police a woman — later identified as Jones — paid for other items. Police said Jones admitted taking the shirt and gave it to an officer, according to charging documents.

After Jones was charged, her representative told TMZ there was “confusion over a blouse that wasn’t properly charged. … This story seems to be more about a local store trading on a celebrity’s name more than anything else.”

Building Character owner Marty Hulse and manager Joel Henry said at the time they didn’t know who Jones was until police reached Jones’ mother, who informed them that her daughter is an actor.

On Friday, Hulse said, "I’m glad Ms. Jones has accepted responsibility for her actions and hope this is a fresh start for her. Stealing from local mom-and-pop shops hurts us all and Building Character takes such egregious behavior seriously and works closely with the Lancaster city police department to curtail it."

Jones, who now lives in Los Angeles, has a retail theft conviction from 2015, when she was minor.

“Euphoria” follows the stories of Rue, a recovering drug addict. Jones plays Faye, a young woman who keeps the company of addicts.