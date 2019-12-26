A 21-year-old Elizabethtown man sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl he met while he was her youth mentor, police said.

Seth Mann, 21, of Pheasant Court, sexually assaulted the girl during a walk in September in Marietta Borough, the girl told police in a Sept. 28 interview, according to court documents. The girl said she knew Mann from working with him as a youth leader. Court documents didn't say where they met.

Over the summer, while she was 15, Mann told her he wanted to date her when she turned 18, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Then in September, Mann began texting the girl, now 16, and sent her nude photographs and videos of himself and he asked her to send naked photos of herself, according to court documents.

He was charged Dec. 10 with aggravated indecent assault without consent, corruption of minors and related offenses. He is free on $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 3, 2020. Efforts to reach Mann weren't successful.

