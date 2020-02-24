Last week's fire in Elizabethtown in which a woman was found dead in her apartment has been ruled accidental.

In a news release Monday, Feb. 24, Elizabethtown Police Chief Edward Cunningham said the Feb. 17 fire likely started in the kitchen, based on an investigation by a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal.

Kelsey Paige Sheilds, 26, was found dead in her first floor apartment of the East High and South Spruce street building on Monday, Feb. 17; Other occupants of the three-unit apartment weren't home or got out safely.

An autopsy was conducted Wednesday, Feb. 19. County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said he's waiting for the results of toxicology tests before ruling on the cause of death, but he doesn't think there's anything suspicious. Test results are usually available in about a month.

Cunningham said officers arrived about 6:28 a.m. for a report of fire and began evacuating the building. They tried to reach Sheilds, but were pushed back by the fire.

He credited firefighters with preventing the fire's spread to other homes.

The police department "recognizes that this tragedy has touched our community deeply and we want to pass along our condolences to all of Ms. Sheilds' family and friends," Cunningham said in the release.

Sheilds' family has planned a fundraiser Thursday to help with funeral costs.

"My sister was the most beautiful individual. She touched the hearts and souls of everyone around her. She was kind, loving, and generous. She helped everyone around her without expecting anything in return," Taylor Alyssa Sheilds said Monday.

The fundraiser will be held 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Today's Pizza & Mamma Rita Italian Restaurant, 933 E. Main St., Mount Joy, Sheilds said. A GoFundMe page has also been set up.

Sheilds' is the third of five people found dead in fires this year in Lancaster County.

Sabine LaBarriere, 40, a mother of three, and her mother, Marie Dorcena, 79, died in a West Hempfield Township fire Saturday night, Feb. 22. Their deaths were ruled accidental from smoke inhalation and burns; the cause remains under investigation.

Cami Jo Combs, 20, and her daughter, Callie Jo Flowers, 2, died in a Columbia Borough fire on January 4. The fire was ruled accidental, caused by a trash can on the stove.

According to LNP records, 2020 has had the worst start for fire-related deaths in Lancaster County in at least 34 years, and the five deaths so far already surpass the county’s annual average of four.

No previous year has had five fire-related deaths by Feb. 23, according to LNP records dating to 1986.