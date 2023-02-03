Jere Musser Bagenstose will be tried for homicide in Lancaster County Court in the death of his estranged wife, who disappeared nearly 40 years ago.

Maryann Bagenstose, 25, the mother of a 2-year-old son, was last seen June 5, 1984. Her body is still missing.

Bagenstose, 68, of Pequea Township, was held for court on a single charge of homicide at a preliminary hearing Friday held before District Judge William Benner at the Lancaster County Courthouse.

At a preliminary hearing, prosecutors have to present sufficient evidence that a crime was committed and that the defendant probably is responsible and, therefore, that a jury or judge should hear the case in county court.

According to authorities, Jere Bagenstose wrote a note purporting to be from Maryann saying she went on an errand on the day of her disappearance. Jere Bagenstose had gone to the house to take Maryann to look at a car.

Maryann's mother reported her missing two days later.

In September, Pennsylvania State Police and other investigators searched the home at 167 West Willow Road where Maryann had been living — and where Jere Bagenstose had been living since shortly after she disappeared until his arrest in December.

According to authorities, investigators took items with samples of Jere Bagenstose’s writing and compared it to the note purportedly from Maryann and determined he wrote it. Investigators found that note soon after she disappeared in their home.

Bagenstose is being held without bail at Lancaster County Prison.