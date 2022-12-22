A Lancaster County man is being charged with killing his wife, who disappeared nearly 40 years ago.

Jere Musser Bagenstose, 67, is charged with a single count of a criminal homicide, according to court documents.

The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office is holding a news conference at 11 a.m. to discuss developments in the case. Lancaster County DA Heather Adams said Jere Bagenstose was arrested Thursday without incident, and he is currently in Lancaster County Prison and is denied bail.

A family member declined comment when reached by phone Thursday.

Adams credited the arrest to decades of police work, and noted that Maryann Bagestose's body has never been recovered.

Maryann Bagenstose, 25, the mother of a 2-year-old son, was last seen June 5, 1984.

Three months ago, Pennsylvania State Police and other investigators searched the Pequea Township home at 167 West Willow Road where Maryann had been living — and where Jere Bagenstose has been living since shortly after she disappeared.

On the day Maryann disappeared, Jere — from whom she was estranged — stopped by the house to take Maryann and their son, Jeremy, to look at a new car, according to a Sunday News story published two years after her disappearance.

Jere Bagenstose told police Maryann wasn’t ready to leave when he arrived, so he took their son to feed ducks at Long’s Park. When he returned, he told police, he found a note from Maryann stating her car wouldn’t start so she decided to walk to a Turkey Hill about a mile away in Willow Street.

He told police he threw the note away. He also missed work that day.

During the September search warrant, investigators took several items that contained Jere Bagenstose's handwriting, Adams said. After analysis, they were able to determine that Jere Bagenstose actually wrote the note that he said Maryann wrote.

Much of the police activity the day of the Sept. 20 search appeared to focus inside a garage with an attached shed behind the two-and-a-half story home.

A small blue sign with white lettering affixed in the ground in front of the house read, “Keep our Pequea Township police service 24/7.”

The month Maryann disappeared, investigators dug up the dirt floor of the garage on the property, according to contemporary news coverage.

The Sept. 20 search was authorized under a search warrant sealed by Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn the previous day.

Geraldine Engongoro reported her daughter missing two days after her daughter was last seen.

In a 2004 interview, Engongoro said it was odd that Jere Bagenstose threw the note away.

“I thought, ‘That’s not right. That’s not right at all.’ It struck me as odd. Strange,” Engongoro said.

Newspaper coverage from the time, and law enforcement, spelled the woman's name as Mary Ann and Maryann. A copy of the couple's deed filed when they bought the home in January 1984 that bears her signature spells her name Maryann.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated.