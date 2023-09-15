Drivers using Estelle Drive in East Hempfield Township on Monday should plan for a partial closure due to construction on Centerville Road, according to the state Department of Transportation.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Estelle Drive will be closed east of Centerville Road so crews can install underground pipes.

Estelle Drive will be accessible from Route 23 (Marietta Avenue). A flagger will be in place at that intersection to assist drivers turning onto Estelle Drive.

The work is part of the $36.3 million Centerville Road Interchange Improvement project, which is scheduled to be completed in July 2025. J.D. Eckman Inc. of West Sadsbury Township, Chester County, is the contractor.