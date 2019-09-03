Esports in Lancaster County: Here's why students are playing video games in school [photos]

Lizmariel Almestica loves to game.

Her parents? Not so much.

“They absolutely hate it,” said Almestica, a senior at La Academia Partnership Charter School. “Personally, I feel like it isn't just gaming. Honestly, it can open so many doors, so many opportunities.”

While the 17-year-old’s parents have yet to buy in, schools across Lancaster County — and the country — have. The result: a surge of student participation in scholastic esports — competitive video gaming whose benefits, supporters say, go far beyond the computer screen.

“This is a way for kids to be recognized and to find value and confidence in who they are and learn at the same time,” said Gerald Solomon, executive director of the Samueli Foundation. The southern California-based nonprofit is heavily involved in the expansion of STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — education.

“It’s really a remarkable juxtaposition, a confluence of all these learnings, social development and fun opportunities all kind of wrapped in one.”

Countywide esports engagement

Together with the Manheim Township-based Emerald Foundation, the Samueli Foundation created the North America Scholastic Esports Federation — an expansion of the Orange County High School Esports League, which the Samueli Foundation founded — in fall 2018. Hundreds of high schools and community organizations have since started esports clubs.

Teams practice after school and participate in tournaments throughout the year. League of Legends, Overwatch and Fortnite are three of the most popular games.

In Lancaster County, there are at least 13 after-school clubs with about 130 students participating. The Emerald Foundation this year gave 15 area schools $3,000 each to help create a club, purchase tech and hire a general manager.

The Emerald Foundation this year announced it was granted $500,000 from the Pennsylvania Department of Education to promote esports and STEM learning.

‘These kids want to go to school’

The first team on the East Coast to join was La Academia, a historically underperforming charter school in Lancaster city. It joined last fall.

“If you sit down and talk to those kids, in the first time in really its history … these kids want to go to school,” Solomon said. “They’re learning, they’re participating.”

Student eligibility rules mirror those set by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association — put simply, above-average grades, regular attendance and a relatively clean disciplinary record.

“Some of the students have behavioral challenges and they struggle with grades, and the esports group has been cited by many of the kids as the reason they kept their grade point average above a 2.0,” said Sean Kennedy, a biology teacher and general manager of the esports team at La Academia.

Definitions Esports: competitive tournaments of video games, especially among professional gamers. League of Legends: a high-octane, multiplayer online battle arena game in which players attempt to take control of the enemy team’s end of the battlefield. Overwatch: a team-based shooter game in which players can choose a diverse cast of heroes. Fortnite: a survivial third-person shooter game that allows players to build and destroy the battlefield while hunting down enemies.

One example, Kennedy said, was when a student found out he was being benched last year because of a poor grade in algebra. His teammates offered help without hesitation. Not long after, the student had an A in the class, Kennedy said.

Columbia High School, another historically low-performing school and NASEF member, created an esports club last year. Superintendent Tom Strickler said it has electrified students who were never big fans of school — or attending school.

Word around Columbia Borough has apparently spread quickly, as middle school students have expressed interest in forming their own team.

“It just adds one more activity to keep students engaged in school,” Strickler said. “I think that’s the key part.”

From doubter to believer

Of course, esports doesn’t come without its naysayers.

Joe Besecker, founder and chairman of the Emerald Foundation, once considered himself one. He “hated” video games, he said. When he’d pull his car into the driveway, he joked that his four kids knew to turn their video games off.

But then he learned about “educational stagnation” — how academics in the U.S. were falling behind compared to many European and Asian countries — and the work the Samueli Foundation was doing.

Besecker said he quickly realized that video games in an educational setting can offer myriad benefits in fields such as language arts, communication, technology and computer science.

Obtaining valuable life skills

Others organizations, such as the Lancaster STEM Alliance and the Lancaster Chamber, have partnered with the Emerald Foundation.

“The actual playing is simply an iota that goes into it,” said Sandy Strunk, Lancaster STEM’s executive director.

Strunk likened an esports competition to a theater production.

“The actual show is an hour long, maybe two hours, but the amount of prep that went on behind the scenes took months,” she said.

Besides actual gaming, students learn to lead a team, strategize, problem solve, event plan, market the team’s brand, design logos, code and build websites, Strunk and other esports supporters told LNP.

Students acquiring this varied skillset have received esports scholarships to institutions such as Lebanon Valley College and Harrisburg University, which offer esports programs, and are prime applicants for job opportunities at growing companies such as Rock Lititz, advocates said.

Perhaps most special of all, La Academia student Almestica said, esports is inclusive; all are welcome.

“We’re all equal here,” the proud female gamer said. “And it’s something the world needs to see. We are all equal. And that’s the beautiful thing about gaming.”